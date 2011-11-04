MADRID Nov 4 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
Caixabank, one of Spain's top five banks, reported a 17 pct
drop in nine month profit to 845 million euros.
IAG
German airline Lufthansa has agreed to sell
British carrier BMI to International Airlines Group ,
IAG said.
IAG also reported third quarter earnings in line with
expectations.
GAMESA ACCIONA IBERDROLA
Spain's wind power industry is pushing the government to
further improve a proposal for subsidies after 2012 that the
ruling Socialists have said is their 'final' offer, a
spokeswoman for the sector's lobby AEE said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)