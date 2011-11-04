MADRID Nov 4 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Caixabank, one of Spain's top five banks, reported a 17 pct drop in nine month profit to 845 million euros.

IAG

German airline Lufthansa has agreed to sell British carrier BMI to International Airlines Group , IAG said.

IAG also reported third quarter earnings in line with expectations.

GAMESA ACCIONA IBERDROLA

Spain's wind power industry is pushing the government to further improve a proposal for subsidies after 2012 that the ruling Socialists have said is their 'final' offer, a spokeswoman for the sector's lobby AEE said on Thursday.

