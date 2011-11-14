MADRID Nov 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

The Spanish bank has created a property unit called BBVA Real Estate with 30 billion euros worth of assets, Expansion reported on Monday, without naming a source.

BANCO SABADELL

The Spanish bank is considering a bid for troubled mid-sized bank Banco de Valencia, Cinco Dias reported on Monday, without naming a source.

EADS

The European aerospace group's chief executive said a decision by the German government to take a 7.5 percent stake lifted uncertainty over the group's shareholder structure but that the management had proposed a long-term alternative.

OHL, ACS

Spanish builder OHL is due to report nine month results before the open, while ACS is due to report after the close.

ACS' affiliate, German builder Hochtief, reported third-quarter pretax profit on Monday slightly below consensus after cutting its full-year outlook.

