BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
MADRID Nov 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA
The Spanish bank has created a property unit called BBVA Real Estate with 30 billion euros worth of assets, Expansion reported on Monday, without naming a source.
BANCO SABADELL
The Spanish bank is considering a bid for troubled mid-sized bank Banco de Valencia, Cinco Dias reported on Monday, without naming a source.
EADS
The European aerospace group's chief executive said a decision by the German government to take a 7.5 percent stake lifted uncertainty over the group's shareholder structure but that the management had proposed a long-term alternative.
OHL, ACS
Spanish builder OHL is due to report nine month results before the open, while ACS is due to report after the close.
ACS' affiliate, German builder Hochtief, reported third-quarter pretax profit on Monday slightly below consensus after cutting its full-year outlook.
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.