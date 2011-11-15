MADRID Nov 14 The following Spanish
ACS
The Spanish construction firm posted a 39 pct percent rise
in nine-month core profit on Monday, boosted by the
consolidation of earnings from its German affiliate Hochtief
for the first time.
DIA
Spain's dia says 9-month net profit was 32.4 million euros,
and EBITDA was 377.2 million euros.
ABENGOA
The Spanish renewable energy and environmental management
company is due to publish its results for the third quarter
before the stock market opens.
ECONOMY
The Treasury will aim to sell between 2.5 billion euros
($3.41 billion) and 3.5 billion euros in 12- and 18-month
T-bills at auction.
Statistics institute INE will release October inflation
figures at 0800 GMT.
