MADRID Nov 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO DE VALENCIA

The Bank of Spain said on Monday it had taken over Banco de Valencia, making it the latest casualty of the collapse in Spain's property boom and the first retail bank to seek a bailout.

ECONOMY

Spain's short-term borrowing costs are set to surge by around two percentage points at auctions on Tuesday, suggesting the centre-right Popular Party will get no debt crisis honeymoon after sweeping to power on Sunday on promises of more austerity.

ACS

China's fourth largest airline group HNA is in exclusive talks with ACS's Hochtief unit to acquire its stakes in six airports, for which it could pay 1 billion euros, newspaper Expansion reported without citing a source.

Separately, El Economista reported that ACS plans to cancel 6.5 percent of its own shares held as treasury stock.

IBERDROLA GAS NATURAL ENDESA

Spain's newly elected centre-right government is planning a windfall tax on power utilities to reduce the regulated tariff shortfall in covering sector costs to limit expected tariff increases for consumers.

