MADRID Nov 24 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO DE VALENCIA
Shares in Banco de Valencia are due to resume trading on
Thursday after the retail bank said it has identified an initial
funding gap of 562 million euros.
FERROVIAL
The Spanish infrastructure firm said it is part of a
consortium chosen by London's Crossrail to build the Farringdon
tube station in an order worth more than 200 million pounds, or
230 million euros.
