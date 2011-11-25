MADRID, Nov 25, - The following Spanish
SANTANDER
Santander said only around a fifth of investors had accepted
its offer to swap junior bonds into new debt, part of an
exchange some of Europe's biggest investors say will shut the
Spanish bank out of future funding markets.
For a full story, click on
BANKS
Mid-sized Spanish retail bank Sabadell is the only full
bidder for insolvent regional savings bank CAM --BBVA, Santander
and Catalan regional bank La Caixa only want selected CAM
assets, Cinco Dias reported without naming a source.
The Bank of Spain has been obliged to up its guarantees of
protection against further asset impairment at the bank, the
newspaper said.
IBERIA
Iberia's pilots union Sepla is increasingly likely to go
through with threats to strike over the Christmas season as
talks with the Spanish airline's management have reached an
impasse. On Thursday Sepla demanded to speak to IAG Chief
Executive Willie Walsh and bypass Iberia's management in the
negotiations, Cinco Dias reported citing a letter from the union
to Iberia.
FERROVIAL SACYR
The R4 toll motorway in Madrid, which Ferrovial and Sacyr
control 90 percent of, is preparing the first stage of
bankruptcy proceedings ahead of Monday's deadline from creditors
to find a solution to 550 million euros of unpaid debts,
Expansion reported without citing a source.
