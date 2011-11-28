MADRID Nov 28 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR FERROVIAL

The R4 toll motorway in Madrid, which Ferrovial and Sacyr control 90 percent of, has been saved from bankruptcy proceedings after creditors agreed a two month extension to Monday's deadline for the motorway to find a solution to 550 million euros of unpaid debts, Cinco Dias cited sources close to the creditors as saying on Saturday.

BANKS

Spain's two largest banks Santander and BBVA oppose ideas circulating in banking and political circles to oblige banks to mark toxic property assets to market and sell them to a state-created "bad bank", El Economista reported on Saturday without naming a source.

OHL

The Spanish constructor's chairman Juan Villar Mir confirmed expectations that it will not meet its target to grow 10 percent in sales in 2011, when he said that sales will not show growth this year, El Economista reported on Saturday citing Villar Mir.

(Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)