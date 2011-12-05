MADRID Dec 5The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER, SABADELL
Spain's biggest bank Santander and mid-sized bank Sabadell
said on Friday they will offer holders of preference shares the
chance to exchange these for new shares which will count towards
core capital. For a full story, see
IAG
International Airlines Group will publish November traffic
figures on Monday.
SACYR VALLEHERMOSO REPSOL
The Portuguese members of the 38-strong banking syndicate
which lent Sacyr about 5 billion euros to secure a 20 percent
stake in Repsol in 2006 oppose extending the constructor's Dec
21 deadline for the loan's maturity while it continues to
struggle to secure a refinancing, elconfidencial.com reported
without citing a source.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
(Reporting By Judy MacInnes)