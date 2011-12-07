MADRID Dec 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Chile's CorpBanca said on Tuesday it struck an agreement to buy Banco Santander Colombia for $1.225 billion, as Spain's Santander moves to sell assets in Latin America to help shore up its finances at home.



REPSOL

The chairman of the Spanish oil firm is sounding out the interest of Arab funds and other oil majors in buying a stake in from debt-laden shareholder Sacyr at the World Petroleum Congress this week, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to Repsol.

Separately, financial website El Confidencial said India's Essar plans to meet with the managing director of Pemex in Mexico on Thursday to inform him of plans to buy up to 10 percent of Sacyr's stake in Repsol.

