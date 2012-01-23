BRIEF-Vicinity Centres says revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 mln
* Vicinity centres re ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 million versus $659.9 million
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
The economy ministry plans to limit salaries at banks that have received state funds as part of its wider financial reform package, El Mundo reported on Monday, without naming sources.
Separately, BBVA's analysis team has identified Bankia as the Spanish bank with the highest capital needs at 7.474 billion euros, followed by Popular with 5.102 billion, El Pais reported.
IAG
The chairman of IAG is due to speak at a news breakfast on Monday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Vicinity centres re ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 million versus $659.9 million
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management LP on Tuesday disclosed that it bought a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co, making it the second activist shareholder to take aim at the consumer products giant in the last five years.