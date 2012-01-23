The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The economy ministry plans to limit salaries at banks that have received state funds as part of its wider financial reform package, El Mundo reported on Monday, without naming sources.

Separately, BBVA's analysis team has identified Bankia as the Spanish bank with the highest capital needs at 7.474 billion euros, followed by Popular with 5.102 billion, El Pais reported.

IAG

The chairman of IAG is due to speak at a news breakfast on Monday.

