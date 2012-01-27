MADRID Jan 27 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

The Spanish bank reported 2011 net profit down 13 percent from 2010 on Friday in its maiden annual results as a listed bank, after taking hefty provisions against rotten property assets.

For a full story, click on

ECONOMY

The National Statistics Institute (INE) is due to release unemployment data for the fourth quarter of 2011 at 0800 GMT, as well as retail sales data for December.

A Reuters poll predicts unemployment will rise to 22.20 percent from 21.50 percent previously, while retail sales are seen falling by 6.7 percent, year-on-year, compared to a drop of 7.2 percent in November.