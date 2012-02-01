MADRID Feb 1 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO POPULAR
Spain's sixth-largest bank is due to post earnings for 2011
before 0800 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net profit to
fall by 19 percent from 2010 levels.
REPSOL
Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil company
Pemex said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday they had formally
ended a shareholders' pact in Spanish oil and gas firm Repsol.
For a full story, click on
AUTO STOCKS
Spanish car manufacturers' association Anfac is due to
release new car registration data for January.
MANUFACTURING STOCKS
Markit is due to release its Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) of manufacturing companies for January at 0813 GMT.