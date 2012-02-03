MADRID Feb 3 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy -
BANKS
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos gave details on Thursday of
the government's bank restructuring reform, including plans for
banks to increase capital levels to cover losses on their
property portfolios.
REPSOL
The Spanish oil company has begun drilling the first well in
Cuba's long-awaited exploration of offshore oilfields that the
communist country says hold both billions of barrels of oil and
the key to greater prosperity, industry sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)