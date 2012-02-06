MADRID Feb 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

POPULAR

France's Credit Mutuel has a preliminary agreement to raise its 5 percent stake in Spain's Banco Popular and in the two bank's 50:50 Targobank, Expansion reported, citing comments by Assurances Credit Mutuel's managing director Alain Schmitter.

Bankia

Spain's government announced on Friday limits to executive compensation at banks that have received state aid. One of the most affected banks is Bankia.

