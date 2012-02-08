MADRID Feb 8 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA, CAIXA
The heads of Spain's fourth largest bank by market cap,
Bankia, and the third largest, La Caixa, had considered merging
the two banks at the end of last year, El Mundo reported on
Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Rodrigo Rato (Bankia) and Isidro Faine (La Caixa) had
proposed the merger, which would have created Spain's third
largest bank by asset value, to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy,
though the move was abandoned, the newspaper reported.
BBVA
Spain's second largest bank BBVA plans to bid for Unnim if
it fails to win CatalunyaCaixa, El Confidencial reported without
citing sources.
(Reporting By Paul Day)