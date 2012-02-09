MADRID Feb 9 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Argentine energy company YPF, the local affiliate
of Spain's Repsol, said on Wednesday it had hiked its
total estimate for resources at its Vaca Muerta field to 22.807
billion barrels of oil equivalent.
