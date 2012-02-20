MADRID Feb 20 The following Spanish
BANKS
BBVA, Banco Popular and savings bank
Ibercaja are the most interested in taking over troubled banking
group UNNIM in a state auction, Expansion reported, citing
unnamed market sources. Today is the deadline for binding
offers.
Separately, Cinco Dias said Spanish lenders want to replace
the Euribor as the main reference rate for mortgages with
another interest rate less influenced by wholesale markets'
performance with an aim to improve margins.
ENERGY
The government is studying sharing the cost of the tariff
deficit among renewable energy producers like Acciona
and Abengoa, Expansion reported without naming sources.
IAG
Iberia will cancel 153 flights on Monday due to a pilots'
union strike to protest its new low costs carrier Iberia
Express.
