MADRID Feb 21 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
Spanish lenders Banco Popular and Ibercaja have put
in the strongest offers to buy Unnim, a loss-making bank taken
over by the state last year, in a bidding process that closed on
Monday, sources close to the auction said.
GAS NATURAL
The gas company is due to release 2011 results before the
market opens.
