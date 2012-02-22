The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABERTIS :
Abertis agreed to purchase Telefonica's 13 percent stake in
Hispasat for 124 million euros ($165 million) bringing its
direct ownership in the satellite operator to close to 50
percent.
