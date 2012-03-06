MADRID, March 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

The European Commission is pushing Spain to lower its mobile termination rates by the end of 2012, sending a further signal that the Commission will not back down from regulating the sector.

ACS, IBERDROLA

Spain's Supreme Court is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and make its final ruling on a law that removes shareholder voting limits after energy firm Iberdrola filed a motion contesting the law, Expansion reported, citing court sources.

ABERTIS, BRISA

Abertis does not rule out a merger with Portuguese peer Brisa after raising its stake to 16.3 percent, Expansion reported, citing a company filing.

