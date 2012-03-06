MADRID, March 6 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
The European Commission is pushing Spain to lower its mobile
termination rates by the end of 2012, sending a further signal
that the Commission will not back down from regulating the
sector.
ACS, IBERDROLA
Spain's Supreme Court is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and
make its final ruling on a law that removes shareholder voting
limits after energy firm Iberdrola filed a motion
contesting the law, Expansion reported, citing court sources.
ABERTIS, BRISA
Abertis does not rule out a merger with Portuguese peer
Brisa after raising its stake to 16.3 percent, Expansion
reported, citing a company filing.
For a full story, click on
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on