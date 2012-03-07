The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

China's Bank of Beijing Co Ltd, 16 percent owned by ING Groep NV, plans to partner with the euro zone's biggest lender, Spain's Santander, to develop its consumer financing business.

ACS, IBERDROLA

Spain's Supreme Court is set to decide on a law governing shareholder voting rights on Wednesday, in a ruling that could give construction group ACS a vital breakthrough in its battle for increased influence on the board of Iberdrola, one of Spain's top utilities.

ABERTIS

Abertis is rethinking its strategy on austerity-struck Portuguese peer Brisa after falls in its share price, reviving hopes for a tie-up between the two tollway operators.

POPULAR

Cinco Dias newspaper says Spain's Central Bank could decide on Wednesday which bidder takes over Unnim, a bank that was taken over by the state last year. Among the possible winning bidders are Banco Popular and Ibercaja.

REPSOL

Argentina's Mendoza province will give YPF, a unit of Spain's Repsol, one month to make promised investments in two energy fields under threat of losing their concessions

