MADRID, March 12 - The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKIA
The Spanish government believes Bankia will have to find a
partner within weeks to ensure its survival and does not rule
out a merger with Caixa, El Mundo reported, citing unnamed
government sources.
SACYR
The builder and two savings banks are planning to sell their
joint 45 percent in Itinere, Expansion reported, citing sources
close to the motorway group. Sacyr has valued its 15 percent of
Itinere at 173 million euros, it said.
FERROVIAL
BAA posted a 2.5 percent rise in February passenger numbers.
REPSOL
Argentine oil company YPF must reinvest its
profits in production and should not pay dividends during a
"long period" until it reverses its slide in output, an
Argentine government official said on Friday.
ENERGY
Spain's energy watchdog issued recommendations on Friday to
fix a power market structure which has built up a
government-backed 24 billion euro debt pile, including a rise in
bills paid by consumers.
The report also proposed cutting distribution and
transportation fees paid to national grid operator REE
and gas pipeline manager Enagas, whose shares fell
sharply on Friday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on