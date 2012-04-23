MADRID, April 23 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Argentine oil group YPF has cut computer links
with parent Repsol, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Sunday, following Buenos Aires' plans unveiled last week to
seize control of the leading energy company.
For a full story, click on
BANKIA
Spain's third-biggest bank by assets, expects to post a
profit for the first quarter of 2012, Chief Executive Francisco
Verdu said on Sunday.
For a complete story, click on
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on