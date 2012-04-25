UPDATE 2-TUI Group to target Brazil and China in global expansion
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct
MADRID, April 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA
Spain's second biggest bank is due to post its first quarter earnings before the market opens. Analysts expect net profits to drop by 18 percent from a year ago due to writing down some soured property assets.
For a full story, click on
BANKINTER
Analysts expect the bank to post a 14-percent fall in first-quarter earnings, before the market opens.
ABERTIS
The toll-road company will hold a conference call at 1000 GMT to discuss its first-quarter results.
ANTENA 3
The television broadcaster holds a shareholders' meeting to approve its merger with peer La Sexta.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's total pay including bonuses dropped 21 percent to 7.6 million euros ($8 million) last year, when the group reported a slight decline in annual operating profit, the company's annual report showed on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 On a Thursday night last September, Uber driver Osvaldo Luis Modolo Filho accepted a ride request from a teenage couple on the eastern edge of Sao Paulo, to be paid in cash.