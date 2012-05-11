MADRID May 11 The following Spanish stocks may
TELEFONICA, IAG, FCC, ACCIONA
and DIA report earnings for the first quarter
of the year on Friday.
BANKS
Spain is expected to present a new reform to complete the
clean-up of its banks on Friday after difficult last-minute
talks between the government and lenders.
ECONOMY
The National Statistics Institute (INE) is due to release
April inflation data at 0700 GMT
