MADRID May 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, IAG, FCC, ACCIONA and DIA report earnings for the first quarter of the year on Friday.

BANKS

Spain is expected to present a new reform to complete the clean-up of its banks on Friday after difficult last-minute talks between the government and lenders.

ECONOMY

The National Statistics Institute (INE) is due to release April inflation data at 0700 GMT

