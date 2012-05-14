MADRID May 14 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
TREASURY
Spain will auction 2 billion to 3 billion euros of 12- and
18-month Treasury bills at around 0840 GMT.
BANKS
Spanish banks unveiled fresh funds on Sunday to meet new
government demands aimed at cleaning up the country's sickly
property market and easing international markets' concerns about
the troubled financial sector.
Spain's government tried to plug a gaping hole in the
country's banking system on Friday, but the fourth such attempt
to tackle the fallout from a property crash fell short of
expectations.
BBVA, BANCO POPULAR
Spain's second-largest bank BBVA said on Monday it would set
aside provisions worth around 1.8 billion euros while Banco
Popular said it would need 1.7 billion euros.
