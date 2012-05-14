MADRID May 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain will auction 2 billion to 3 billion euros of 12- and 18-month Treasury bills at around 0840 GMT.

BANKS

Spanish banks unveiled fresh funds on Sunday to meet new government demands aimed at cleaning up the country's sickly property market and easing international markets' concerns about the troubled financial sector.

Spain's government tried to plug a gaping hole in the country's banking system on Friday, but the fourth such attempt to tackle the fallout from a property crash fell short of expectations.

BBVA, BANCO POPULAR

Spain's second-largest bank BBVA said on Monday it would set aside provisions worth around 1.8 billion euros while Banco Popular said it would need 1.7 billion euros.

