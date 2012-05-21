MADRID May 20 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Spain's Repsol has canceled its contract to supply Argentina
with liquefied natural gas (LNG), just weeks after the country
seized control of the energy company's majority stake in YPF
, a document obtained by Reuters on Friday
showed.
Separately, Repsol said on Friday that the first well in an
oil exploration project in Cuban waters has come up dry,
delivering bad news to the communist island striving for
economic strength and energy independence.
ECONOMY
Spain's government faces a crisis of confidence from nervous
investors after admitting late on Friday its 2011 public deficit
was higher than it had previously reported due to adjusted
accounts in three of its regions.
