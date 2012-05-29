The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The oil major is due to release its strategic plan for 2012-2016.

BANKS

Bankia due to release more details about 2011 results after parent company BFA late Monday restated 2011 results to reflect at 3.3 billion euro ($4 billion) loss following a bail out from the state.

ECONOMY

Retail sales for April due at 0700 GMT.

($1 = 0.7976 euros)