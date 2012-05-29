The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
REPSOL
The oil major is due to release its strategic plan for
2012-2016.
BANKS
Bankia due to release more details about 2011
results after parent company BFA late Monday restated 2011
results to reflect at 3.3 billion euro ($4 billion) loss
following a bail out from the state.
ECONOMY
Retail sales for April due at 0700 GMT.
