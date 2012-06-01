MADRID, June 1 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
POWER TARIFF DEFICIT
The government wants to raise an annual 4 billion euros from
power utilities through new taxes on electricity generation from
2013 to reduce a 24 billion euro tariff deficit, El Mundo
reported, citing Industry Ministry sources.
PMI
Markit is due to release its Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) of manufacturing companies for May at 0713 GMT.
CODERE
Spain is set to award licences to internet betting operators
for the first time on Friday.
