BANK RESCUE
Euro zone finance ministers rushed Spain into an EU-funded
rescue for its debt-stricken banks to pre-empt the threat of a
bank run if Greece's debt crisis flares again but any respite
for Madrid and the euro may be short-lived.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica has signed an
agreement with China Unicom to sell almost half its
stake in the company back to China's No.2 telecom operator,
Telefonica said in a stock market notice on Sunday.
Separately, KPN will fire the starting gun on the
sale of its Belgian BASE mobile phone business in about two
weeks, people familiar with the matter said, as it tries to fend
off a bid for the whole group from Carlos Slim's America Movil
.
