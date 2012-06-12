MADRID, June 12 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Banco Sabadell and Banco Popular said on Monday they did not plan to tap EU loans of up to 100 billion euros agreed on this weekend and insisted they were not part of a group of Spanish banks that needed to be rescued .

Fitch Ratings on Monday cut the long-term credit ratings for Spanish banks Banco Santander and Banco BBVA to BBB-plus from A, following Fitch's three-notch cut to the country's sovereign rating last week..

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on