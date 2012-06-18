MADRID, June 18 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GREEK ELECTIONS

Spanish stocks 10-year government bonds may be affected positively by the victory of political parties supporting Greece's international bailout allaying fear of an immediate break-up of the currency bloc.

The result boosted the euro to a one-month high and Asian shares gained nearly 2 percent and hit a one-month high against the US dollar.

TELEFONICA

Nomura cut Telefonica's price target to 11 euros from 13.50.

GAS NATURAL

Societe Generale cut Gas Natural to buy from hold and reduced its price target to 10 euros from 11 euros.

