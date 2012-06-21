MADRID, June 21 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKS
The results of an independent audit of Spanish banks is due
on Thursday, determining how much each must take from the new
100 billion-euro euro zone rescue fund.
AUCTION
Spain's borrowing costs will probably hit a new euro era
high when it issues short and medium-term bonds at a debt
auction on Thursday.
TELEFONICA
Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Wednesday it has
failed to find a buyer for its German business E-Plus, whose
sale was intended to fend off an unsolicited partial bid by
Carlos Slim's American Movil. Telefonica had been seen
as a potential buyer.
