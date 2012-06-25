(Adds reports)
MADRID, June 25 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKS
Spain's government is expected to make a formal request to
Brussels for up to 100 billion euros in aid for its banking
system on Monday.
BANKIA
Troubled Spanish lender Bankia will sell all of its
industrial stakes, worth around 3.9 billion euros, apart from
the position it holds in domestic insurance firm Mapfre
, El Mundo reported, citing sources close to the bank.
INDITEX
Bernstein raises Spanish clothing retailer Inditex to
outperform from market perform.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on