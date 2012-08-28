The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial is interested in bidding for airports in Brazil in 2013, El Economista reports. The company hopes a push into Brazil could offset the problems it has faced in Britain, where regulators have cracked down on Ferrovial's dominant position.

GDP

Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) publishes quarterly Gross Domestic Product breakdowns, along with final data for the second quarter of 2012 at 0700 GMT. Data is expected to confirm output fell by 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on