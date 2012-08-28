US STOCKS-Wall St hits records again, boosted by Trump economy hopes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with volume, week ahead details)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial is interested in bidding for airports in Brazil in 2013, El Economista reports. The company hopes a push into Brazil could offset the problems it has faced in Britain, where regulators have cracked down on Ferrovial's dominant position.
GDP
Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) publishes quarterly Gross Domestic Product breakdowns, along with final data for the second quarter of 2012 at 0700 GMT. Data is expected to confirm output fell by 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.