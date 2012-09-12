MADRID, Sept 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER, BBVA

Spain's three biggest banks - Santander, BBVA and La Caixa - will each contribute up to 2 billion euros to the country's 18 billion euro regional liquidity mechanism (FLA) to be guaranteed by state bonds, Expansion reported, citing unnamed source with knowledge of the matter.

IBERIA

Spanish unions fear more than 6,000 lay-offs at air carrier Iberia, owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), and the sale of its handling business as part of a major restructuring plan expected by the end of this month, Expansion reported.

ACS, SACYR

Spanish infrastructure fund Globalvia, owned by FCC and Bankia, is negotiating the purchase of motorway assets owned by debt-laden peers ACS and Sacyr in Spain and abroad, Expansion reported, without citing sources.

REPSOL

The Spanish oil company has received at least six offers from other firms for the package of stakes in liquefied natural gas plants which it put up for sale earlier this year, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Separately, Cinco Dias said Repsol will not be able to take legal action against Argentina with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) over the loss of its YPF unit until 2014 after a precedent set by a case by Daimler.