MADRID, Sept 14 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REGIONS
Spain's Treasury aims to raise 3 billion euros ($3.9
billion) through a private placement with Spanish banks as part
of an emergency liquidity fund aimed at lowering borrowing costs
for cash-strapped regions.
Separately, Spain said its indebted regions will meet their
2012 deficit targets after posting a budget deficit of 0.9
percent of gross domestic product in the first six months of the
year.
