MADRID, Sept 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Spain's Treasury aims to raise 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) through a private placement with Spanish banks as part of an emergency liquidity fund aimed at lowering borrowing costs for cash-strapped regions.

Separately, Spain said its indebted regions will meet their 2012 deficit targets after posting a budget deficit of 0.9 percent of gross domestic product in the first six months of the year.

