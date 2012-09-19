The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Inditex, the world's biggest fashion retailer, posted a 32 percent jump in first-half year profit on Wednesday, beating expectations, boosted by rapid expansion to fast-growing emerging markets

PUBLIC WORKS CUTS

The Public Works Ministry is considering a 15 to 17 percent cut in its 2013 budget, financial daily Cinco Dias said, citing sources close to the Ministry.

IBERDROLA, GAS NATURAL

Spain's power company Iberdrola has announced the sale of its indirect 13.25 percent stake in Gas Natural Mexico, a subsidiary of Gas Natural, for 82 million dollars to a subsidiary of the Japanese company Mitsui & Co.

