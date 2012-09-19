The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
INDITEX
Inditex, the world's biggest fashion retailer, posted a 32
percent jump in first-half year profit on Wednesday, beating
expectations, boosted by rapid expansion to fast-growing
emerging markets
PUBLIC WORKS CUTS
The Public Works Ministry is considering a 15 to 17 percent
cut in its 2013 budget, financial daily Cinco Dias said, citing
sources close to the Ministry.
IBERDROLA, GAS NATURAL
Spain's power company Iberdrola has announced the sale of
its indirect 13.25 percent stake in Gas Natural Mexico, a
subsidiary of Gas Natural, for 82 million dollars to a
subsidiary of the Japanese company Mitsui & Co.
