MADRID, Sept. 20 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AUCTION
Spain's 10-year borrowing costs are likely to fall sharply
at auction on Thursday from a month ago but remain uncomfortably
high as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sits on the fence over
requesting a rescue that many regard as inevitable.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on