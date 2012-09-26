The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Banco Santander priced a share offering for its Mexican unit at 31.25 pesos per share, in the middle of the range set by the company, the bank said late Tuesday.

TREASURY

The state lottery announced it had picked Rothschild and Hogan Lovells to advise on how to raise six billions euros to finance the state's emergency fund for cash-strapped regions.

