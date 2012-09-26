The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Banco Santander priced a share offering for its Mexican unit
at 31.25 pesos per share, in the middle of the range set by the
company, the bank said late Tuesday.
TREASURY
The state lottery announced it had picked Rothschild and
Hogan Lovells to advise on how to raise six billions euros to
finance the state's emergency fund for cash-strapped regions.
