The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

Spain announced a crisis budget for 2013 based mostly on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout.

DIA

Budget supermarket Dia has agreed to acquire the Spanish arm of the German drugstore chain Schlecker, which includes Schlecker's Portuguese operations, for 70.5 million euros, the group said on Friday.

BANKS

Spanish banks will learn from an audit on Friday the extent of the damage from the collapse of a real estate boom that left the sector with 184 billion euros in repossessions and bad loans.

