MADRID Oct 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

The telcoms operator said it has reached an agreement to sell its Atento call centre business to risk capital firm Bain Capital in a deal worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

Separately, Telefonica has completed a financial restructuring of its German O2-branded subsidiary ahead of the unit's share offer later this month, with over 4 billion euros of cash moved to the Spanish parent, two people familiar with the process said on Thursday.

IBERDROLA

The Spanish power firm will target between 4 billion and 6 billion euros of asset disposals and aim to keep its dividend when it presents 2012-2014 guidance on Oct. 24, El Economista reported, without naming sources.

