The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
Ratings agency S&P's lowered long-term debt rating of 11 of
Spain's banks and the short-term rating of four others on
Tuesday following the downgrade of the Spanish sovereign on
Friday.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury will sell between 3.5 billion and 4.5
billion euros of 12- and 18-month T-bills on Tuesday, in the
latest test of investors' appetite for Spanish paper amid
increasing pressure on Madrid to request international aid.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica plans to list 23 percent of its O2-branded German
unit at between 5.25 euros and 6.50 euros per share, the Spanish
telecoms group said on Tuesday, valuing the stake at about 1.52
billion euros.
REPSOL
Spain's competition watchdog and energy regulator urged
increased competition in the country's petrol market in two
reports on Monday that warned of high distribution margins among
the sector's three main players. British oil major BP and
Spain's Repsol and Cepsa control the country's national fuel
production.
MAPFRE
S&P cut the long-term debt rating of Spanish insurer Mapfre
to BBB+ from A- on Monday following the sovereign rating cut on
Friday.
REE, IBERDROLA, ENDESA
S&P cut REE ratings to BBB-/A-2, puts Iberdrola rating on
watch negative, revised Endesa outlook to negative from stable.
IBERDROLA
British utility Scottish Power, a subsidiary of Spain's
Iberdrola, said on Monday it will raise retail gas and
electricity prices by 7 percent on average from Dec. 3