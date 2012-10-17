The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Shares in Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia were cut to "neutral" from "overweight" by HSBC, and to "hold" from "buy" by Jefferies on Wednesday.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica hopes to raise around 1.5 billion euros by selling part of its O2-branded German subsidiary on the stock market.

ECONOMY

Spain's government dodged a bullet on Tuesday when Moody's Investors Service affirmed its investment grade rating, assuaging widespread fears that the euro zone country would be cut to a junk rating.

