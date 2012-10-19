MADRID Oct 19 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

A consortium led by infrastructure firm Ferrovial has won a contract worth $1.4 billion to build a toll road in the U.S. state of Virginia, the Spanish company said on Thursday.

BANKS

European Union leaders took a big stride towards establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro zone, agreeing it would enter into force next year, opening the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks.

