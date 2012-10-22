(Adds details)

MADRID Oct 22 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SPANISH REGIONAL ELECTIONS

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was given a boost for his austerity drive with an election victory in his home region of Galicia on Sunday, but wins for nationalist parties in the Basque Country could prove a headache for his centre-right government.

REPSOL

Gazprom, Novatek, Gail, Sinopec and Total are considering a bid for Repsol's liquefied natural gas assets, said financial daily Cinco Dias citing unidentified sources.

SANTANDER

Santander is considering writing off $260 million from its US subsidiary Sovereign's third-quarter results as a consequence of a lawsuit with BNY Mellon, said financial daily Expansion.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, said on Sunday it had chosen Asian and European contractors, including Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, to build the Jizan oil refinery and terminal project in the southwest of the country.

SHORT-SELLING BAN

Spain's stock market extended a ban on short-selling Spanish securities for a week and said it would seek European approval for a further three-month ban in order to discourage investors from trying to profit from an economic crisis. 

FERROVIAL, SACYR

Two Spanish road maintenance companies, whose shareholders include builders Ferrovial and Sacyr Vallehermoso, have gone into administration, the latest companies to go under in Spain's worst recession in 50 years.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica has received orders for all the shares it is offering in its German unit in a 1.5 billion ($1.96 billion) stock market listing, three days into the marketing process, five people close to the transaction said.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 1.0000 US dollars)