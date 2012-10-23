S.Korean won gains on exporter dollar selling; stocks rise
SEOUL, Feb 22 The South Korean won edged up on Wednesday, supported by strong dollar selling from exporters and a weaker U.S. currency ahead of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Gas distributor Enagas reports third quarter results before the market opens.
BILL AUCTION
Spain issues up to 3.5 billion euros of 3 and 6-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, with auction results due around 0840 GMT.
Feb 22 Australian shares snapped a three-day losing streak, ending marginally higher on Wednesday as gains by consumer stocks offset losses in many financial counters.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.