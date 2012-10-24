The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERDROLA
Spanish power company Iberdrola reported 9 month net profit
of 2.4 billion euros on Wednesday, in line with analysts'
expectations. The utility is expected to announce divestments of
more than 4 billion euros in its 2012-2014 strategic plan on
Wednesday.
POPULAR
Spain's troubled lender Banco Popular said on Tuesday that
its main shareholders backed a 2.5 billion euro share issue
announced earlier this month to bolster its capital and avoid
taking international aid.
