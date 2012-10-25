MADRID Oct 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

High levels of loan defaults in the rocky economies of Spain and Brazil, two key markets for Santander, will be in focus when the euro zone's biggest bank reports results on Thursday.

SABADELL

Spanish bank Sabadell will report 9 month results on Thursday with profit brought lower by writedowns on bad property investments.

MEDIASET ESPANA

The television company said on Wednesday that nine-month net profit fell by more than half year-on-year due to falling advertising spend in Spain, where cash-strapped consumers are spending less in a recession.

REPSOL

The Spanish oil major said on Wednesday it would close four units of its A Coruna refinery in northern Spain from the start of November, with production due to begin again by the end of the same month.

ACERINOX

Nine-month results due on Thursday.

