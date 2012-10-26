MADRID Oct 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica has given has given a narrower indicative price range to investors for the listing of its German unit, a person close to the process has told Reuters.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank posted an 80 percent decline in 9-month net profit on Friday to 173 million euros ($224 million) after write-downs against toxic real estate assets.

BANCO POPULAR

Spain's sixth largest lender posted a 38 percent decline in nine-month net profit to 251 million euros after making provisions of 3.9 billion euros.

REE

Spanish electricity grid operator REE posted a 1.5 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 338 million euros. 

REPSOL, GDF SUEZ

Repsol is finalising the sale of its LNG assets to France's GDF Suez for 7 billion euros, website El Confidencial reported without naming sources.

NH HOTELES, BANKIA

U.S. private equity firm KKR is negotiating the purchase of Bankia parent BFA's 15.7 percent stake in the hotel group, valued at 107 million euros, Expansion reported on Friday citing unnamed sources close to the talks.

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre is due to report results on Friday.

BANKIA

Nationalised lender will report results, expected after the market close.

ECONOMY

Spain's unemployment rate likely broke above the 25 percent mark in the third quarter, a new record high. Data is due for release at 0700 GMT.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on